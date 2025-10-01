Complexe résidentiel Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.

The complex is located just 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach, covers an area of ​​22,000 m², and comprises six residential buildings, each seven stories high, with a total of 814 apartments.

This project offers a unique combination of luxury and comfort in a coastal location with a convenient shopping street promenade leading to Nai Yang Beach.

Property details:

Distance to the sea: 500 m

Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3

Bathrooms: 1 - 2

Living area: 25 m² - 123 m²

Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioning.

For investors: the opportunity to earn actual rental income. (Management company)

Interest-free installment plan available until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q1 2026.

Facilities: