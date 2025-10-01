  1. Realting.com
  2. Thaïlande
  3. Sakhu
  4. Complexe résidentiel Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.

Complexe résidentiel Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.

Sakhu, Thaïlande
depuis
$104,451
BTC
1.2424285
ETH
65.1209891
USDT
103 269.4709055
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
11
Laisser une demande
ID: 28852
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 01/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Thalang
  • Ville
    Sakhu

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

The complex is located just 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach, covers an area of ​​22,000 m², and comprises six residential buildings, each seven stories high, with a total of 814 apartments.

This project offers a unique combination of luxury and comfort in a coastal location with a convenient shopping street promenade leading to Nai Yang Beach.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 500 m
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 2
  • Living area: 25 m² - 123 m²

Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioning.

For investors: the opportunity to earn actual rental income. (Management company)

Interest-free installment plan available until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q1 2026.

Facilities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Lobby lounge
  • Fitness area
  • Playground
  • Spa center
  • Clubhouse
  • Recreation pavilion
  • Business lounge area
  • Coworking space
  • Theater with karaoke
  • And much more

Localisation sur la carte

Sakhu, Thaïlande

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon – Phase 2.2
Sakhu, Thaïlande
depuis
$117,505
Complexe résidentiel The Origin Kathu – Patong
Kathu, Thaïlande
depuis
$59,437
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thaïlande
depuis
$246,696
Complexe résidentiel THE TITLE SERENITY
Sakhu, Thaïlande
depuis
$94,384
Complexe résidentiel Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thaïlande
depuis
$366,190
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Apartments 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.
Sakhu, Thaïlande
depuis
$104,451
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thaïlande
depuis
$191,190
Boutique de développement résidentiel comprenant 9 villas, offrant un choix de 2 chambres et 3 chambres. Chaque villa dispose d'une piscine, jardin, gazebo pour la détente, parking.Niché dans le calme de Maenam, ce projet offre un équilibre parfait entre la vie sereine et la commodité quotid…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thaïlande
depuis
$300,198
Cette copropriété contemporaine avec un style unique captive dès la première seconde avec son atmosphère chaleureuse et un sentiment de sérénité absolue. Le concept architectural du condominium allie style moderne et éléments tropicaux, mettant l'accent sur les vues imprenables de la fenêtre…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Origin Place Centre Phuket
Complexe résidentiel Origin Place Centre Phuket
Complexe résidentiel Origin Place Centre Phuket
Complexe résidentiel Origin Place Centre Phuket
Complexe résidentiel Origin Place Centre Phuket
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Origin Place Centre Phuket
Complexe résidentiel Origin Place Centre Phuket
Wichit, Thaïlande
Prix ​​sur demande
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 8
À propos du projet:Lieu: Muang Phuket, PhuketSuperficie du terrain Pribl. 4 paradisType de projet Condominium à faible hauteur 3 bâtiments (8 et.), 1 clubhouseNombre total d'unités 585 unités / 2 magasins de détailType d'unités Smart Living 26,50 - 27,80 m2 (Smart Living)Loisirs 30.80 - 31.7…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller