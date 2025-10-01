  1. Realting.com
  4. Complexe résidentiel Apartments 500 meters from the beach, managed by Radisson.

Choeng Thale, Thaïlande
depuis
$159,611
8
Laisser une demande
ID: 28849
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 01/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Thalang
  • Ville
    Choeng Thale

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

A modern condominium within the Andaman City complex, located in Choeng Thalei, Phuket, just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.

The project comprises two seven-story buildings with a total floor area of ​​approximately 9,500 m² and a total of 311 apartments. Ground-floor apartments have direct access to shared or private pools.

Complex Management - Radisson Hotel Group:

  • Radisson Hotel Group is one of the largest and most dynamic hotel operators.
  • The Radisson portfolio includes nine brands and more than 1,500 hotels in 114 countries. For over 60 years, the company has been serving the hospitality industry, focusing on personalization and unique guest experiences.
  • Radisson hotel management guarantees a high level of service and a stable income for investors.
  • The complex will feature a 70/30 rental pool system, with the option for owners to occupy their apartments independently. Radisson also offers its own loyalty program with exclusive rates and privileges for members.

The project features modern engineering solutions, including smart home systems, panoramic windows, soundproofing, fireproof doors, fire suppression systems, a Japanese water purification system, private water heaters, underground parking, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The location boasts well-developed infrastructure: nearby are golf courses, spas, international restaurants, sports clubs, and the Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket shopping areas. Phuket International Airport is approximately a 30-minute drive away.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Ground-floor restaurant
  • Rooftop restaurant with bar
  • Rooftop fitness area
  • Coworking space and lobby
  • Swimming pools and relaxation areas
  • Wellness & SPA
  • Water sports and equipment rental
  • Playground for all ages
  • Water park and kids' club with entertainment
  • Mini-disco, quests, and master classes

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Choeng Thale, Thaïlande

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Bang Thao, Thaïlande
depuis
$178,084
Complexe résidentiel RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Pattaya, Thaïlande
depuis
$107,455
Complexe résidentiel Apartments with private pools in a premium residential complex, Surin Beach Area, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Bang Thao, Thaïlande
depuis
$1,00M
Complexe résidentiel Kata View
Karon, Thaïlande
depuis
$162,744
Complexe résidentiel WamDom Villas Rawai
Rawai, Thaïlande
depuis
$369,770
