Complexe résidentiel New luxury lakeside villa complex in Cherng Thale, Phuket, Thailand

Pattaya, Thaïlande

The Panora Condominium complex is a 38-story skyscraper located in one of the best areas of Pattaya ( Holm Pratumnak ). The complex offers panoramic sea views. The Panora Pattaya is just 250 meters from the beach. Pratamnak Hill – is a prestigious area and the only mountain in the Pattaya a…