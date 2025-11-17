  1. Realting.com
  2. Russie
  3. Moscou
  4. Chalet NICOLE

Chalet NICOLE

Moscou, Russie
depuis
$3,01M
;
15
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 32881
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 3706631
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 17/11/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Russie
  • État
    District fédéral central
  • Ville
    Moscou
  • Métro
    Kitay-gorod (~ 500 m)
  • Métro
    Kuznetsky Most (~ 500 m)
  • Métro
    Lubyanka (~ 400 m)
  • Métro
    Okhotny Ryad (~ 700 m)
  • Métro
    Ploshchad Revolyutsii (~ 200 m)
  • Métro
    Teatralnaya (~ 400 m)

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    7

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Heatherwick Studio and Paris Classical Architecture bring their immeasurable talent to the task of rebuilding what once was — and will soon be again — Moscow’s most desirable neighbourhood. The architecture reinvents heritage by daring to reimagine long-standing, historic façades with contemporary additions, embracing a seamless aesthetic that points to the future while respectfully preserving traces of the past. Development of this calibre has never been seen before in Russia. The scheme is made up of three key areas: Club, Residence and Collection — each developed fr om a family of buildings. The overall design celebrates the existing structures and creates a four-dimensional experience linking historic spaces with new. Kitay-Gorod is an area of strategic and historic importance in the heart of Moscow that has been neglected in recent decades, leading to a sealing-off of the district and an interruption of flow between the city’s most prominent sites, including Red Square, the Kremlin, the Bolshoi Theatre, Saint Basils Cathedral, GUM and TSUM department stores. Harmonious Landscape Design Nicole brings together a mix of public green spaces and gardens for private residential use, designed by Landscape Bureau DS architecture and Derevo Park. Inspired by French courtyards surrounded by stately neoclassical architecture, the landscaping is designed to be in stylistic harmony with the structures. The public areas offer a living environment in the heart of Moscow, evolving and shifting throughout the seasons like the city itself. The private outdoor spaces for residents will feature a variety of flowering plants and evergreen trees and shrubs, as well as water features and a fireplace to create spaces of tranquility and convivial comfort. The Common Areas From the Grand Lobby to the private clubs, Nicole’s common areas are designed to inspire connection. Each individual space is customized from floor to ceiling to align with its intended purpose, resulting in a distinctive blend of aesthetics and a journey of surprise from one lavish venue to the next. Imaginative in layout, highly expressive in color and materiality and rich in exquisite detail, the shared spaces themselves work to create and sustain a new urban lifestyle for residents. An Exclusive Lifestyle Residents gain access to a unique private club membership, benefiting from an exclusive array of services and amenities. Dedicated to creating an urban lifestyle that encourages connection, conviviality and wellbeing in an atmosphere of total elegance and utmost discretion. Otherworldly Apartments Nicole Сlub and Nicole Residence residences feature interior design by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA London Studio) that treats every detail as an opportunity for artistic expression. Divided into two aesthetic categories, Classic and Modern, the apartments favor the world’s finest materials and installations, embracing diverse inspirations that converge around a common thread of excellence. Classic apartments embody timeless grandeur through the presence of ornate cornicing on walls and ceilings, timber basketweave flooring and architrave finishes that frame traditional design details in a contemporary context. Minimalist in comparison, the Modern apartments feature a crisp contrast of cool stainless-steel detailing and warm timber flooring, creating spaces wh ere serenity and luxury speak through clean lines and thoughtful forms. Nicole Collection Coho Interior Design brings French timeless chic to the Collection. The interior showcases a sophisticated and lively eclectic style, achieved through exquisite modern finishes combined with classic shapes and proportions. The public spaces are adorned exclusively with natural materials: precious woods, natural stone — marble and travertine — and decorative brass elements. Finishes The project features White Box Deluxe pre-finishing. Exceptional architectural and interior solutions. Premium Smart engineering and equipment. The pre-finish state of each apartment allows the space to be adapted to the owner's needs and individual design project. Frame partitions enable maximally quiet and clean work when relocating them or adapting the outlet network. Additionally, it is possible to choose a option and finish collections from the world-renowned design bureau.
Equipements dans le complexe
Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 76.2 – 123.1
Prix ​​par m², USD 37,034 – 40,737
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 3,01M – 4,56M
Appartements 2 chambres
Surface, m² 116.5 – 173.7
Prix ​​par m², USD 32,096 – 34,565
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 3,74M – 6,00M

Localisation sur la carte

Moscou, Russie
Éducation
Soins de santé

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Village de chalets Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russie
depuis
$16,044
Village de chalets Negorod Zanevskij
Imeni Sverdlova, Russie
depuis
$179,298
Village de chalets Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russie
depuis
$19,831
Club-house ZK The LAKE
Moscou, Russie
depuis
$453,947
Village de chalets Tis da Glad
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russie
depuis
$28,909
Vous regardez
Chalet NICOLE
Moscou, Russie
depuis
$3,01M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Village de chalets Otradnaa buhta 20
Village de chalets Otradnaa buhta 20
Village de chalets Otradnaa buhta 20
Village de chalets Otradnaa buhta 20
Village de chalets Otradnaa buhta 20
Afficher tout Village de chalets Otradnaa buhta 20
Village de chalets Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russie
Prix ​​sur demande
Développeur
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Laisser une demande
Village de chalets Korkinskij Rucej
Village de chalets Korkinskij Rucej
Village de chalets Korkinskij Rucej
Village de chalets Korkinskij Rucej
Village de chalets Korkinskij Rucej
Afficher tout Village de chalets Korkinskij Rucej
Village de chalets Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russie
depuis
$21,978
Le village cottage "Korkinsky Creek" est situé dans le quartier Vsevolozhsky de la région de Len. A seulement 12 km de Saint-Pétersbourg, non loin du lac Korkin. Si vous rêvez d'une vie riche et confortable dans la nature près de la ville, alors les zones bon marché avec un bon environnement…
Développeur
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Laisser une demande
Club-house ZK The LAKE
Club-house ZK The LAKE
Club-house ZK The LAKE
Club-house ZK The LAKE
Club-house ZK The LAKE
Afficher tout Club-house ZK The LAKE
Club-house ZK The LAKE
Moscou, Russie
depuis
$453,947
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 16
Surface 55–122 m²
10 objets immobiliers 10
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 2 chambres
54.6 – 71.8
450,493 – 508,852
Apartment 3 chambres
65.6 – 83.7
486,657 – 700,837
Apartment 5 chambres
121.8
887,221
Développeur
ГК "ФСК"
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller