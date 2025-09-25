  1. Realting.com
  2. Roumanie
  3. Bucarest
  4. Complexe résidentiel Barajul Arges Street Bucharest

Complexe résidentiel Barajul Arges Street Bucharest

Bucarest, Roumanie
depuis
$1,64M
depuis
$5,756/m²
BTC
19.5627142
ETH
1 025.3654879
USDT
1 626 034.1392760
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
11
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 28102
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 25/09/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Roumanie
  • Ville
    Bucarest
  • Métro
    Aurel Vlaicu (~ 800 m)

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Maison à panneaux
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    5

Détails intérieurs

Chauffage:

  • Chauffage individuel

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Octroi de la citoyenneté

À propos du complexe

We're selling a gorgeous, fully furnished penthouse in a new building in French Village, super close to Herastrau Park.

Check out this unique, luxury furnished penthouse in French Village, just a couple minutes from the biggest park in Bucharest. Its the highly rated neighborhood of the Romanian capital, with lot of requests both for sellings and rentings. people living in this area are mostly expats, very close to coroprations or Embassies/ Consulates nearby and also using the international kindergardends and schools around.

Prices almost doubled in the last 5 years here so we recommend it not only for personal use or renting but also for constant prices appreciation. If you are looking for an option how to diversify your investment portofolio, we totally recommend this unique property.

For more details do not hesitate to contact us via email/ phone/ whatsapp.

 

Thank you!

 

Localisation sur la carte

Bucarest, Roumanie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Appart-hôtel dans un hôtel 4 étoiles à Bucarest, géré par la chaîne Wyndham
Otopeni, Roumanie
depuis
$183,089
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Barajul Arges Street Bucharest
Bucarest, Roumanie
depuis
$1,64M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Appart-hôtel dans un hôtel 4 étoiles à Bucarest, géré par la chaîne Wyndham
Appart-hôtel dans un hôtel 4 étoiles à Bucarest, géré par la chaîne Wyndham
Appart-hôtel dans un hôtel 4 étoiles à Bucarest, géré par la chaîne Wyndham
Appart-hôtel dans un hôtel 4 étoiles à Bucarest, géré par la chaîne Wyndham
Appart-hôtel dans un hôtel 4 étoiles à Bucarest, géré par la chaîne Wyndham
Afficher tout Appart-hôtel dans un hôtel 4 étoiles à Bucarest, géré par la chaîne Wyndham
Appart-hôtel dans un hôtel 4 étoiles à Bucarest, géré par la chaîne Wyndham
Otopeni, Roumanie
depuis
$183,089
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2027
Opportunité d’investissement : chambre dans un hôtel 4 étoiles BUCHAREST AIRPORT HOTEL sous la gestion de la chaîne Wyndham   ✔️ Emplacement : à seulement 150 mètres des terminaux de l’aéroport international de Bucarest — 16 millions de passagers par an ✔️ Jusqu’à 15 % de revenus pa…
Agence
Darton Global
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
Darton Global
Langues
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Realting.com
Aller