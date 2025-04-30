  1. Realting.com
Deuxième citoyenneté en Roumanie

Durée du processus: depuis 24 months
$8,871
À propos du programme d'immigration

Romanian citizenship is rightfully considered one of the most accessible options for becoming a citizen of the European Union. It will allow you to legally live, study and work anywhere in Europe, travel visa-free to 170 countries and apply for an E-2 investment visa to the United States. Your children will be able to apply for a scholarship or receive a grant to study in other EU countries.

 

Reasons for obtaining:

Repatriation. 

This is the fastest way to obtain citizenship. The program was created for those who have historical ties to Romania. In this case, there is no need to live in the country either before or after obtaining citizenship.

 

depuis 24 months
depuis
$8,871
Oui
depuis
$8,871
