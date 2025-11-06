Apart hôtel Edelweiss

Saryap Insaat LTD is a Turkish construction company with more than 25 children's experience in the construction business in Turkey and Europe, has been working in Kirpe since 2016.

Our Edelweiss project is a premium quality construction and service and the possibility of a profitable investment. As well as the concept of the apart complex, which implies a vacation of the level of the hotel 5 * in our apartments.

Types of services

Sale of apartments studio, 1 + 1, 2 + 1

Rental of housing for recreation in the Mediterranean

Commercial partnership programs