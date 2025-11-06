  1. Realting.com
Apart hôtel Edelweiss

Trikomo, Chypre du Nord
$92,212
Dernière actualisation: 15/11/2021

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Chypre du Nord
  • Région
    İskele District
  • Ville
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Ville
    Trikomo

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Maison à panneaux
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2018

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • La maison est terminée

À propos du complexe

Saryap Insaat LTD is a Turkish construction company with more than 25 children's experience in the construction business in Turkey and Europe, has been working in Kirpe since 2016.

Our Edelweiss project is a premium quality construction and service and the possibility of a profitable investment. As well as the concept of the apart complex, which implies a vacation of the level of the hotel 5 * in our apartments.

Types of services

Sale of apartments studio, 1 + 1, 2 + 1

Rental of housing for recreation in the Mediterranean

Commercial partnership programs

Equipements dans le complexe
Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 48.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 1,968
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 107,089
Propriétés dans le complexe
Type
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Coût de la propriété, USD
Appartements Studio
Surface, m² 43.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 1,875
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 91,417

Localisation sur la carte

Trikomo, Chypre du Nord

