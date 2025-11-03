  1. Realting.com
  2. Maldives
Complexe résidentiel Shares for sale from €42,000! Guaranteed income! Buyback available!

Atoll Malé, Maldives
$48,408
8
ID: 32800
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 03/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Maldives
  • État
    Atoll Malé

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Direct participation in a project with guaranteed dollar income in a completely new niche of the Maldives tourism market – a high-margin price segment with maximum demand and no competition.

The complex will be the first high-end project in Thulusdhoo – with full-fledged infrastructure, service, and design that meets international 4-star standards.

Thulusdhoo is a small inhabited island 30 minutes from Male. It already has basic tourist infrastructure: guesthouses, surf lodges, and small hotels rated 2-3-star.

Due to the lack of competition in this segment, the project will attract all tourist traffic of its category.

We offer:

  • 10% rental ROI – guaranteed!
  • Buyback guarantee!

FLIPING strategy – we'll calculate it individually! Income up to 70% per annum!

Entry threshold:

  • Share - 20% of the unit from €42,000
  • Purchase of shares of 40% or 60% is possible
  • Entire unit - 100% from €179,000

We accrue income from the first day after purchase, not after project completion!

Project characteristics:

Leasehold: 50 years + 49 years

  • 97 hotel rooms from 34 m²
  • 42 ground villas with ocean access
  • 2 conference halls and a meeting room - total area 170 m²
  • Entertainment and commercial infrastructure - over 2,000 m²

Construction:

  • Commencement: Q1 2026
  • Completion: 2028

Project infrastructure:

  • Panorama restaurant and terrace with ocean views
  • Lobby bar and coworking area
  • Cinema and media room
  • Boutique and showroom for local brands
  • Children's playroom
  • Fitness center and outdoor yoga area
  • SPA complex and relaxation terrace
  • Play area and lounge spaces
  • Floating restaurant over the water
  • Floating SPA complex

According to STR and Colliers, branded hotels demonstrate:

  • 18-25% higher occupancy rates than non-chain and branded properties
  • 30-40% higher ADR (average daily rate) in comparable categories
  • Transparent service, marketing, and reporting standards

Price segment with the highest demand and no competition:

  • The project is being implemented in the $200-$350 per room range and $400-$600 per villa.
  • This is the least saturated segment of the Maldivian market, where demand consistently exceeds supply, and occupancy rates are traditionally higher than in luxury and budget formats (STR Global, 2023).

Rental yield: 15%-18%

Maximum operational efficiency thanks to the brand, professional management, and established tourist flow ensures above-average returns for resorts.

Localisation sur la carte

Atoll Malé, Maldives

