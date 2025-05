Quartier résidentiel Semi detached house in ramat denya neighborhood

The property in question is a well-maintained semi-detached house situated on a tranquil and private street within the Ramat Danya neighborhood, located in the southwestern part of Jerusalem, near the Malcha Mall. This area lies strategically between the Beit Vegan, Kiryat HaYovel, and Ramat Sharet neighborhoods, at an elevation of 770 meters above sea level. As of the conclusion of 2024, the Madlan Index has identified Ramat Denya as the safest neighborhood in Jerusalem. The area is distinguished by its high-quality construction standards and superior housing infrastructure, making it a sought-after location for residents seeking both security and quality living. Key details: - Interior size: 240 m2 (across four levels) - Outdoor area: 150 m2 (incl. a 40 m² terrace, an additional 30 m² rooftop terrace, and a 80 m2 courtyard) - Bedrooms: 5 (including a spacious en-suite with a walk-in closet and a bathroom) - Study - Separate utility room - Full bathrooms: 3 - Custom-made kitchen, equipped with an oven, stove, and dishwasher - Custom-made carpentry wall cabinets in every room - Underfloor heating - Air conditioning on each floor - Storage: 2 - Two covered parking spaces - With a storage room and a range of high-end features, this property represents a rare chance to acquire a premium home in a prime location. Please contact us for additional details.