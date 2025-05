Quartier résidentiel Exquisite luxury apartment by the beach

This modern 3-bedroom designer apartment offers a prime location on one of the most prestigious streets in Tel Aviv, overlooking the sea shore and beautiful beach promenade. With 170m2 of living space and a spacious 200m2 terrace, this apartment provides an ideal setting for enjoying breathtaking sunsets and the Mediterranean Riviera. The open-plan living room, designer kitchen, dining room, luxurious en-suite primary bedroom, two additional bedrooms, and office area offer both luxury and functionality. Additionally, the private exit to the pool area adds to the appeal of this exceptional property. Parking: 1