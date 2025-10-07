  1. Realting.com
Akazienhein 1 31595 Steyerberg
Type de compagnie
Type de compagnie
Développeur
Année de création de l'entreprise
Année de création de l'entreprise
2027
Sur la plateforme
Sur la plateforme
Moins d'un mois
Langues
Langues
English, Русский, Deutsch
Site web
Site web
www.dietlhousing.com
À propos du développeur

DietlHousing is an innovative real estate company specializing in modern modular vacation homes on the beautiful Greek island of Zakynthos.

Our mission is to make affordable luxury living accessible – offering high-quality, sustainable homes with sea views, ideal as a second residence or a profitable investment for Airbnb and glamping rentals.

Combining European construction standards, minimalist architecture, and strong ROI potential, DietlHousing provides investors and homeowners with access to one of the Mediterranean’s most in-demand destinations.

With over 200 units currently available, we are shaping the future of flexible, smart, and eco-friendly living.

DietlHousing – Smart. Sustainable. Profitable.

Temps de travail
Fermé maintenant
Actuellement dans l'entreprise: 00:16
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Berlin)
Lundi
09:00 - 18:00
Mardi
09:00 - 18:00
Mercredi
09:00 - 18:00
Jeudi
09:00 - 18:00
Vendredi
09:00 - 18:00
Samedi
09:00 - 18:00
Dimanche
09:00 - 18:00
Nos agents en Émirats arabes unis
Daniel Dietl
Daniel Dietl
1 propriété
