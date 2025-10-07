À propos du développeur

DietlHousing is an innovative real estate company specializing in modern modular vacation homes on the beautiful Greek island of Zakynthos.

Our mission is to make affordable luxury living accessible – offering high-quality, sustainable homes with sea views, ideal as a second residence or a profitable investment for Airbnb and glamping rentals.

Combining European construction standards, minimalist architecture, and strong ROI potential, DietlHousing provides investors and homeowners with access to one of the Mediterranean’s most in-demand destinations.

With over 200 units currently available, we are shaping the future of flexible, smart, and eco-friendly living.

DietlHousing – Smart. Sustainable. Profitable.