  1. Realting.com
  2. Agences
  3. Scat Realty

Scat Realty

Espagne, Platja dAro
;
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Type de compagnie
Type de compagnie
Agence immobilière
Sur la plateforme
Sur la plateforme
4 années 6 mois
Langues
Langues
Русский, Español
Site web
Site web
www.scatrealty.com
Nous sommes sur les réseaux sociaux
À propos de l'agence

Sector: Luxury Real Estate
Year Founded: 2014
Specialization: Luxury real estate, exclusive villas, hotels, parking spaces, and land for large-scale projects.

About Scat Realty
Founded in 2014, Scat Realty has established itself as a leading real estate agency in the luxury real estate market. We focus on the sale of exclusive properties, including luxury villas, hotels, country estates such as olive groves, vineyards, and orchards, farmland, luxury buildings, private parking spaces, and strategically important plots for large urban and commercial projects. The market also offers numerous privately owned properties, which owners prefer to sell without public listing.

With a carefully curated portfolio and an international network of professionals, we offer our clients a highly specialized, confidential, and personalized service that meets the needs of the luxury real estate market and high-profile investors.

Founder's Story
Scat Realty's founder has a solid career in real estate, beginning in 2010. As an expat, these years allowed me to deeply understand the culture, culinary arts, customs, and personalities associated with this industry, build trusting relationships, and earn a reputation based on trust.

Thanks to my multicultural, professional, and personal experience, as the founder of Scat Realty, I am now recognized as a key link between the former Soviet Union and Europe, ensuring seamless connections between investors, buyers, and sellers from both markets.

Professional Network and Strategic Alliances

Scat Realty enjoys exceptional support in the real estate industry. We work closely with the following organizations:

City councils and local authorities
Property registration authorities
Architects
Lawyers and specialist firms
Auctioneers
Financial institutions
Consultants and developers

These partnerships ensure secure, transparent, and efficient processes, offering our clients comprehensive support from the initial search to the completion of each transaction.

Our Services

Luxury real estate sales: exclusive villas, mansions, designer homes, and premium apartments.

Luxury hotels and commercial assets: tourist attractions, boutique hotels, and properties with high yield potential.

Land for large-scale projects: development land, strategic sites for residential, tourist, or industrial development.

Parking spaces and investment assets: opportunities with high demand and guaranteed returns.

Comprehensive advisory services for international investors: market analysis, legal, tax, and strategic consulting.

Values ​​and Philosophy

Exclusivity: access to carefully selected, unique properties.
Integrity: transparency at every stage of the process.
Confidentiality: maximum confidentiality in all transactions.
Multicultural approach: personalized attention and deep understanding of the needs of clients from Europe and the former Soviet Union.
Experience: over ten years in the luxury real estate industry.

Temps de travail
Fermé maintenant
Actuellement dans l'entreprise: 20:55
(UTC+1:00, Europe/Madrid)
Lundi
09:00 - 18:00
Mardi
09:00 - 18:00
Mercredi
09:00 - 18:00
Jeudi
09:00 - 18:00
Vendredi
09:00 - 18:00
Samedi
Jour de congé
Dimanche
Jour de congé
Nouveaux bâtiments
Voir tout 1 nouveau bâtiment
Complexe résidentiel Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Complexe résidentiel Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Complexe résidentiel Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Complexe résidentiel Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Complexe résidentiel Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Complexe résidentiel Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Platja dAro, Espagne
Prix ​​sur demande
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 3
Agence
Scat Realty
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
Scat Realty
Langues
Русский, Español
Nos agents en Espagne
Aigul Tleuliyeva
Aigul Tleuliyeva
10 propriétés
Agences à proximité
Mallorca Prime Homes
Espagne, Santa Ponsa
Nous sommes un agent immobilier avec de nombreuses années d'expérience dans la vente et la location de propriétés exclusives à Majorque.Nos collaborateurs sont hautement qualifiés et régulièrement mis à jour dans le domaine immobilier. Nous sommes fiers de pouvoir vous assister et vous assis…
Laisser une demande
Freshber Levante S.L.
Espagne, Alicante
Propriété résidentielle 2
Notre sociétéAlicante-house réalise ses activités dans la vente et la location de biens immobiliers dans la province d'Alicante (Costa Blanca) et les villes environnantes depuis plus de trois ans.Vous avez donc décidé de changer la métropole bruyante dans une ville tranquille sur la côte méd…
Laisser une demande
Focus Tenerife Real Estate
Espagne, Arona
Propriété résidentielle 23
FOCUS TENERIFE ESTAT RÉELEst-ce qu'une agence innovante est née pour satisfaire les besoins changeants de vie et de travail des propriétaires et pour offrir des maisons qui correspondent parfaitement au beau territoire dans lequel nous sommes ?Nous construisons des maisons spécialement conçu…
Laisser une demande
GestaliHome
Espagne, Alicante
Année de création de l'entreprise 2015
Propriété résidentielle 665
Pour offrir encore plus de services à ses clients, Gestali ouvre un département spécialisé dans la transaction immobilière : GestaliHome à Alicante, vous offre une connaissance parfaite du marché immobilier espagnol. Gestali est une société fiscale du groupe Fiseco présente à Alicante, Valen…
Laisser une demande
Юлия Cano Lloret
Espagne, Benidorm
Propriété résidentielle 13
Arona Homes n'est pas votre agence immobilière ordinaire qui se concentre uniquement sur le déchargement d'une propriété. Non, nous sommes bien plus que ça. Ici, vous pouvez absolument tout faire, en ce qui concerne l'immobilier. Nous pouvons faire des programmes marketing pour vous, IT, con…
Laisser une demande
Dos Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller