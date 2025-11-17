À propos de l'agence

Sector: Luxury Real Estate

Year Founded: 2014

Specialization: Luxury real estate, exclusive villas, hotels, parking spaces, and land for large-scale projects.

About Scat Realty

Founded in 2014, Scat Realty has established itself as a leading real estate agency in the luxury real estate market. We focus on the sale of exclusive properties, including luxury villas, hotels, country estates such as olive groves, vineyards, and orchards, farmland, luxury buildings, private parking spaces, and strategically important plots for large urban and commercial projects. The market also offers numerous privately owned properties, which owners prefer to sell without public listing.

With a carefully curated portfolio and an international network of professionals, we offer our clients a highly specialized, confidential, and personalized service that meets the needs of the luxury real estate market and high-profile investors.

Founder's Story

Scat Realty's founder has a solid career in real estate, beginning in 2010. As an expat, these years allowed me to deeply understand the culture, culinary arts, customs, and personalities associated with this industry, build trusting relationships, and earn a reputation based on trust.

Thanks to my multicultural, professional, and personal experience, as the founder of Scat Realty, I am now recognized as a key link between the former Soviet Union and Europe, ensuring seamless connections between investors, buyers, and sellers from both markets.

Professional Network and Strategic Alliances

Scat Realty enjoys exceptional support in the real estate industry. We work closely with the following organizations:

City councils and local authorities

Property registration authorities

Architects

Lawyers and specialist firms

Auctioneers

Financial institutions

Consultants and developers

These partnerships ensure secure, transparent, and efficient processes, offering our clients comprehensive support from the initial search to the completion of each transaction.

Our Services

Luxury real estate sales: exclusive villas, mansions, designer homes, and premium apartments.

Luxury hotels and commercial assets: tourist attractions, boutique hotels, and properties with high yield potential.

Land for large-scale projects: development land, strategic sites for residential, tourist, or industrial development.

Parking spaces and investment assets: opportunities with high demand and guaranteed returns.

Comprehensive advisory services for international investors: market analysis, legal, tax, and strategic consulting.

Values ​​and Philosophy

Exclusivity: access to carefully selected, unique properties.

Integrity: transparency at every stage of the process.

Confidentiality: maximum confidentiality in all transactions.

Multicultural approach: personalized attention and deep understanding of the needs of clients from Europe and the former Soviet Union.

Experience: over ten years in the luxury real estate industry.