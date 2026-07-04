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Apartments for sale in Rudum District, Yemen

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1 property total found
4 room apartment in Rudum District, Yemen
4 room apartment
Rudum District, Yemen
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
Floor 3/2
This high-quality maisonette apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a well-maintained mult…
$300,878
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