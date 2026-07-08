Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Yemen
  3. Hejer as Sayer District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen

;
Office Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Office 400 m² in Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
Office 400 m²
Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
Rooms 20
Area 400 m²
In one of the most prestigious areas of the center of Vienna, a fully equipped office area o…
$45,640
per month
Leave a request
Office 100 m² in Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
Office 100 m²
Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Modern office with full service and prestigious business address The famous Millennium Towe…
$6,051
per month
Leave a request
Office 340 m² in Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
Office 340 m²
Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
Rooms 11
Area 340 m²
Representative office with full service and modern infrastructure The modern business cente…
$32,486
per month
Leave a request
Office 230 m² in Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
Office 230 m²
Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
Rooms 11
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 9
Work in an inspiring atmosphere: a modern office space in a prestigious business center in H…
$33,172
per month
Leave a request
Office 400 m² in Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
Office 400 m²
Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
Ideal for growing companies: modern fully equipped offices in a representative business cent…
$30,994
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go