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Apartments for sale in Hajar District, Yemen

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1 property total found
2 room apartment in Hajar District, Yemen
2 room apartment
Hajar District, Yemen
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale or rent (for 3 years): beautiful completely renovated apartment in Linz living area - …
$245,917
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