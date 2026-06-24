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Villas for sale in Hadramaut Governorate, Yemen

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2 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Al Qatn District, Yemen
Villa 4 rooms
Al Qatn District, Yemen
Rooms 4
Area 380 m²
This stylish private house is located in one of the most popular residential areas in the we…
$1,13M
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Villa 5 rooms in Al Qaf District, Yemen
Villa 5 rooms
Al Qaf District, Yemen
Rooms 5
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
Type: Private residential building Plot: 610 m2 Area: approximately 205 m2 Year of construct…
$245,682
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