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Monthly rent of villas in Hadramaut Governorate, Yemen

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1 property total found
6 room villa in Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
6 room villa
Hejer as Sayer District, Yemen
Rooms 6
Area 161 m²
$5,669
per month
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