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Apartments for sale in Al Jawf Governorate, Yemen

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1 property total found
1 room apartment in Khabb wa ash Sha'af district, Yemen
1 room apartment
Khabb wa ash Sha'af district, Yemen
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
As part of the development of the 160 ha golf resort are planned a five-star hotel, villas, …
$317,575
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