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Villas for sale in Abyan Governorate, Yemen

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1 property total found
Villa 8 rooms in Ahwar District, Yemen
Villa 8 rooms
Ahwar District, Yemen
Rooms 8
Area 507 m²
Number of floors 3
Special features of the property: The chalet was built in 2020 using Canadian ecological w…
$3,84M
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