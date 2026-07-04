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Houses for sale in Abyan Governorate, Yemen

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2 properties total found
7 room house in alrhbt, Yemen
7 room house
alrhbt, Yemen
Rooms 7
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 3
This extraordinary property in Carinthia offers a unique blend of tranquility and convenienc…
$1,78M
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Villa 8 rooms in Ahwar District, Yemen
Villa 8 rooms
Ahwar District, Yemen
Rooms 8
Area 507 m²
Number of floors 3
Special features of the property: The chalet was built in 2020 using Canadian ecological w…
$3,84M
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Properties features in Abyan Governorate, Yemen

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