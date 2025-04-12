Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ventura County, United States

2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ventura County, United States
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ventura County, United States
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Panoramic house on the first line from the ocean! Unforgettable views of the endless expanse…
$2,60M
3 bedroom house in Ventura County, United States
3 bedroom house
Ventura County, United States
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Awesome opportunity! First line to the beach and ocean! You can fall asleep and wake up to t…
$2,55M
