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Apartments for sale in Queens County, United States

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
3 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
The Collection Apartments
$1,69M
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5 bedroom apartment in New York, United States
5 bedroom apartment
New York, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
The Collection Apartments
$1,74M
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Properties features in Queens County, United States

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