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Apartments for sale in Nevada, United States

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in North Las Vegas, United States
3 bedroom apartment
North Las Vegas, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
The 1,448-square-foot condominium in Brooklyn has a fae that leads upstairs into an outdoor …
$307,990
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2 bedroom apartment in North Las Vegas, United States
2 bedroom apartment
North Las Vegas, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
The 1,448-square-foot condominium in Brooklyn has a fae that leads upstairs into an outdoor …
$284,990
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