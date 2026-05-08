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Hotels for sale in Miami-Dade County, United States

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1 property total found
Hotel 735 m² in Miami, United States
Hotel 735 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 18
Area 735 m²
For Sale: Newly Built 3-Star Hotel – Bar (Žukotrlica), Montenegro This modern 3-star hotel, …
$1,65M
VAT
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