Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Mecklenburg County
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Mecklenburg County, United States

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Huntersville, United States
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Huntersville, United States
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
For sale: a charming holiday home located in Kłodno in the Kashubian region – just 300 meter…
$96,503
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mecklenburg County, United States

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go