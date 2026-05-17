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Residential properties for sale in Bartow County, United States

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Adairsville, United States
Villa 5 bedrooms
Adairsville, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Tucked into the tranquil hills of Peyia, this exclusive collection of 26 contemporary villas…
$1,53M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Villa 5 bedrooms in Adairsville, United States
Villa 5 bedrooms
Adairsville, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Tucked into the tranquil hills of Peyia, this exclusive collection of 26 contemporary villas…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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