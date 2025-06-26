Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Watford
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Watford, United Kingdom

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Apartment in Watford, United Kingdom
Apartment
Watford, United Kingdom
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Nestled in a serene countryside setting, these scenic homes in Watford blend traditional cha…
$453,386
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Watford, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Watford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
In the picturesque surroundings of Watford, these luxury homes offer modern living with a co…
$547,435
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Watford, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Watford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
These elegant homes in Watford combine timeless design with modern amenities. Featuring a ra…
$639,565
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Watford, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Watford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Nestled in the picturesque surroundings of Watford, Hertfordshire, these scenic homes offer …
$624,278
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go