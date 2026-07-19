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Investment Properties for Sale in Tees Valley, United Kingdom

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1 property total found
Investment 100 m² in Hartlepool, United Kingdom
Investment 100 m²
Hartlepool, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
UK FREEHOLD PROPERTY INVESTMENT | FROM £119,000 Generate GBP Rental Income, Build Equity …
$159,484
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Agency
Keller Williams
Languages
English, Türkçe
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