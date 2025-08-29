Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Swaffham, United Kingdom

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Swaffham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Swaffham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in a prime riverside position, this development embodies London's enduring industria…
$1,17M
3 bedroom apartment in Swaffham, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Swaffham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Located in a prime riverside position, this development embodies London's enduring industria…
$1,23M
2 bedroom apartment in Swaffham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Swaffham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Located in a prime riverside position, this development embodies London's enduring industria…
$997,031
