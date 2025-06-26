Show property on map Show properties list
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Suffolk
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Suffolk, United Kingdom

East Suffolk
6
Lowestoft
6
6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Lowestoft, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Lowestoft, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Set along the picturesque waterfront, this exceptional development blends contemporary archi…
$1,93M
2 bedroom apartment in Lowestoft, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Lowestoft, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Nestled along the scenic waterfront, this outstanding development presents an elegant fusion…
$945,949
1 bedroom apartment in Lowestoft, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Lowestoft, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Set along the revitalized waterfront, this exceptional new residential development brings co…
$628,230
3 bedroom apartment in Lowestoft, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Lowestoft, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
This remarkable riverside development offers a sophisticated blend of contemporary architect…
$1,95M
1 bedroom apartment in Lowestoft, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Lowestoft, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Nestled along the rejuvenated waterfront, this exclusive residential development offers a se…
$665,083
2 bedroom apartment in Lowestoft, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Lowestoft, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Situated along the revitalized waterfront, this exceptional residential development offers a…
$914,910
