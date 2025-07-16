Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom

7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Discover contemporary living in the heart of Staines-upon-Thames, where luxury meets conveni…
$490,248
2 bedroom apartment in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Situated in the thriving town of Staines-upon-Thames, these modern homes present an exceptio…
$605,807
2 bedroom apartment in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Located in the vibrant town of Staines-upon-Thames, these contemporary homes offer a premium…
$647,828
3 bedroom apartment in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Experience the height of luxury living in Staines-upon-Thames, where these beautifully desig…
$912,095
3 bedroom apartment in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Located in the heart of Staines-upon-Thames, these modern homes offer an exciting investment…
$841,593
1 bedroom apartment in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Set within the vibrant town of Staines-upon-Thames, Eden Grove offers a collection of stylis…
$390,798
3 bedroom apartment in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Nestled along the picturesque River Thames, these luxurious homes in Staines-upon-Thames off…
$940,424
