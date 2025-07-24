Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Southall
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Southall, United Kingdom

1 BHK
4
2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Southall, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Southall, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Step into contemporary city living with these stylish 1-bedroom apartments for sale in South…
$585,615
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Southall, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Southall, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Step into a vibrant new West London neighborhood offering a perfect balance of city living a…
$716,600
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Southall, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Southall, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Discover contemporary 1-bedroom apartments for sale in Southall, offering thoughtfully desig…
$511,018
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Southall, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Southall, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Live moments from Central London in a vibrant new West London community designed around gree…
$775,338
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Southall, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Southall, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Discover a thriving new West London neighborhood where modern architecture meets acres of lu…
$790,122
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go