Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. South Yorkshire
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in South Yorkshire, United Kingdom

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Waverley, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Waverley, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Affinity is a collection of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes located in the sought-after, brand-new …
$132,966
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Rotherham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Rotherham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Located in a semi-rural location with convenient city connections is a range of 2, 3 & 4 bed…
$267,275
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in South Yorkshire, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go