Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Potters Bar
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Potters Bar, United Kingdom

1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Potters Bar, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Potters Bar, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Tucked away in one of London's most prestigious neighborhoods, this charming collection of r…
$5,54M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go