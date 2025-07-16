Houses for sale in Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom

Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom house in Bingham, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Bingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Romans’ Quarter is surrounded by countryside and located in the sought-after Vale of Belvoir…
$465,711
2 bedroom house in Edwinstowe CP, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Edwinstowe CP, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Set in the heart of Sherwood Forest and with a 350 acre country park on your doorstep, its t…
$323,971
3 bedroom house in Cotgrave, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cotgrave, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Hollygate Green is a collection of 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes situated in the Borough of Rushcli…
$418,464
2 bedroom house in Skegby, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Skegby, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Your brand-new, energy-efficient home in Sutton-in-Ashfield is set in 3.6 acres of green ope…
$323,945
3 bedroom house in Mansfield, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Mansfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Offering semi-rural living and urban convenience is your new home at Stonebridge Fields.This…
$310,447
