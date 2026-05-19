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Apartments for sale in Medway, United Kingdom

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Gillingham
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3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Brompton, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Brompton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Holly Stone
$490,306
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2 bedroom apartment in Brompton, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Brompton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Holly Stone
$371,042
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1 bedroom apartment in Brompton, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Brompton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Holly Stone
$301,472
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