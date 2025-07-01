Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Maidenhead, United Kingdom

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Maidenhead, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Maidenhead, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Discover a stunning collection of 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5-bedroom homes nestled in the charming to…
$492,158
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Maidenhead, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Maidenhead, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Explore a beautiful collection of 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5-bedroom homes in the picturesque town of…
$636,594
Leave a request
