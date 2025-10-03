Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Liverpool City Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Liverpool City Region, United Kingdom

Liverpool
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Liverpool, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Invest in this Modern 2-Bed Apartment in One of Liverpool’s Most Desirable Postcodes Lucrati…
$536,080
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Liverpool, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Invest in this Modern 2-Bed Apartment in One of Liverpool’s Most Desirable Postcodes Lucrati…
$536,080
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Liverpool, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Invest in this Modern 2-Bed Apartment in One of Liverpool’s Most Desirable Postcodes Lucrati…
$536,080
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Liverpool City Region

2 BHK

Properties features in Liverpool City Region, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go