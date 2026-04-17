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Townhouses for sale in Kent, United Kingdom

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3 bedroom townthouse in Paddock Wood, United Kingdom
3 bedroom townthouse
Paddock Wood, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 136 m²
Semi detached house for sale in Paddock Wood, located within the well-positioned Foal Hurst …
$777,432
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