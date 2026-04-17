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Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Kent, United Kingdom

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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 960 m²
2 bedroom duplex apartment for sale in Hildenborough, located within the prestigious Oakhill…
$703,068
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