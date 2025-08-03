Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in High Wycombe, United Kingdom

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 bedroom house in Whaley Bridge, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Whaley Bridge, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Midshires Meadow has an energy efficient* range of 4 bed homes, surrounded by views of the H…
$727,512
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 671 m²
Located in Orchid Apartments, this spacious two-bedroom apartment offers ample space with an…
$710,587
1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 495 m²
Starting from £482,500 to £629,500 Welcome to Royal Gateway, a dynamic new development in th…
$639,389
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 669 m²
Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience at Eastman Village – Cunning…
Price on request
2 bedroom house in Edwinstowe CP, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Edwinstowe CP, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Set in the heart of Sherwood Forest and with a 350 acre country park on your doorstep, its t…
$318,031
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 783 m²
Starting from £610,500 to £718,750 Welcome to Royal Gateway, a dynamic new development in th…
$809,009
1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled within the award-winning Sterling Place development, Wilkinson Apartments offers a m…
$528,623
3 bedroom house in Bingham, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Bingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Romans’ Quarter is surrounded by countryside and located in the sought-after Vale of Belvoir…
$457,173
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Starting from £552,000 to £660,000 Welcome to Stephenson House at Wembley Park Gardens — a s…
$731,487
2 bedroom house in Rotherham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Rotherham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Located in a semi-rural location with convenient city connections is a range of 2, 3 & 4 bed…
$262,375
2 bedroom apartment in Springfield Village, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Springfield Village, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 727 m²
Welcome to The Lanes – Where City Living Meets Parkside Peace A beautifully green new collec…
$861,353
1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Final home available. Set within 47 acres in the Mill Hill conservation area, Ridgeway Views…
$572,468
