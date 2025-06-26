Show property on map Show properties list
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Hertfordshire
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom

5 properties total found
Apartment in Watford, United Kingdom
Apartment
Watford, United Kingdom
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Nestled in a serene countryside setting, these scenic homes in Watford blend traditional cha…
$453,386
3 bedroom apartment in Potters Bar, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Potters Bar, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Tucked away in one of London's most prestigious neighborhoods, this charming collection of r…
$5,47M
1 bedroom apartment in Watford, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Watford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
In the picturesque surroundings of Watford, these luxury homes offer modern living with a co…
$547,435
2 bedroom apartment in Watford, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Watford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
These elegant homes in Watford combine timeless design with modern amenities. Featuring a ra…
$639,565
2 bedroom apartment in Watford, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Watford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Nestled in the picturesque surroundings of Watford, Hertfordshire, these scenic homes offer …
$624,278
