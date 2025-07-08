Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Greater Manchester
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Greater Manchester, United Kingdom

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Salford, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Salford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
This exclusive residential development offers modern townhouses set along the tranquil banks…
$660,662
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Greater Manchester, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go