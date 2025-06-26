Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Fleet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Fleet, United Kingdom

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Fleet, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Fleet, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Discover your dream home in Fleet, where modern elegance meets tranquil countryside charm. T…
$749,831
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Fleet, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Fleet, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Welcome to an enticing collection of one to five-bedroom homes in the charming village of Cr…
$623,115
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go