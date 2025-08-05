Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Fleet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Fleet, United Kingdom

3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Reading, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Reading, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Embrace contemporary living with these stylish apartments in the vibrant Green Park Village,…
$550,544
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Experience contemporary living in this stylish 1-bedroom apartment perfectly positioned in M…
$1,34M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Elevate your lifestyle with this stunning two-bedroom apartment located on the 11th floor. S…
$587,517
Leave a request
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in City of London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
City of London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Soaring high above London's financial district, these sophisticated residences redefine mode…
$1,85M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Southall, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Southall, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of 3-bedroom townhouses for sale in Southall, offering over…
$1,16M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
These luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Oval offer an ideal location for students, fa…
$2,24M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Step into luxury living with these contemporary homes in Hendon, featuring a blend of modern…
$698,178
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
xperience the perfect blend of comfort and convenience with these modern homes in Wembley, f…
$753,104
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Discover a spacious 2-bedroom apartment with 820 sq ft of modern interiors and a North West-…
$764,871
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Southampton, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Southampton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 91 m²
Situated along the banks of the River Thames, this exceptional new development offers a perf…
$1,01M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Woolwich, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Woolwich, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
This 833 sq ft (77.4 m2) two-bedroom apartment, offers a blend of luxury and convenience in …
$916,669
Leave a request
Apartment in London, United Kingdom
Apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Discover luxurious apartments in Oval, London, offering unparalleled views over the historic…
$825,654
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go