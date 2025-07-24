Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Enfield, United Kingdom

9 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 174 m²
This stunning freehold 5-bedroom semi-detached home is set within the highly sought-after Tr…
$2,35M
3 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Step into timeless elegance with this remarkable 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom mews-style residence …
$2,18M
4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
This remarkable 4-bedroom freehold mews home offers a rare chance to live within one of Lond…
$3,45M
3 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Step into a world of historic elegance with this 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom mews home for sale in…
$1,98M
4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 182 m²
Discover the perfect balance of elegance and practicality in this beautifully designed 4-bed…
$2,28M
4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
London - Trent Park, set within a historic and peaceful enclave, these luxurious homes offer…
$2,15M
4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
This stunning freehold 4-bedroom semi-detached family home offers 1,768 sq. ft. of thoughtfu…
$2,01M
5 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Experience refined countryside living in this stunning 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom terraced home n…
$2,56M
5 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
This stunning freehold 5-bedroom terrace home in Trent Park perfectly blends contemporary de…
$2,30M
