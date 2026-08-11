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Apartments with garage for sale in Crieff, United Kingdom

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2 bedroom apartment in Crieff, United Kingdom
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2 bedroom apartment
Crieff, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 2/2
THE ELMS Connaught Terrace, Crieff, Perthshire PH7 3DJ SCOTLAND ***Roof fully re-sl…
$215,856
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