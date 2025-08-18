Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Cranbrook
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Cranbrook, United Kingdom

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cranbrook, United Kingdom
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cranbrook, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Discover the beauty of nature in a closed collection of 28 private three- and four-room hous…
$754,758
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go