Residential properties for sale in Cheshire East, United Kingdom

apartments
6
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Cheshire East, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Cheshire East, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Positioned in Sheffield's thriving city center, this premium new development offers a unique…
$248,928
2 bedroom apartment in Cheshire East, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Cheshire East, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Set in the heart of Sheffield, this brand-new residential development offers an exceptional …
$392,268
2 bedroom apartment in Cheshire East, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Cheshire East, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Located in the heart of Sheffield, this stunning residential development presents a high-yie…
$387,535
1 bedroom apartment in Cheshire East, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Cheshire East, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Located in the heart of Sheffield, this exceptional new development offers a unique opportun…
$259,546
1 bedroom apartment in Cheshire East, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Cheshire East, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Situated in the heart of Sheffield, this cutting-edge residential development offers an outs…
$237,720
1 bedroom apartment in Cheshire East, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Cheshire East, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
This exciting new development in the heart of Sheffield offers a rare opportunity for invest…
$286,798
