Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Cambridgeshire
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Linton, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Linton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Discover modern living in the heart of West London, where comfort and convenience combine to…
$540,576
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Linton, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Linton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Discover contemporary living in West London, where style, comfort, and convenience meet. Thi…
$971,002
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go